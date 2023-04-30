F1 does it again: personnel on the track at the Ocon rest stop

Formula 1 had a month to think about how to avoid the re-proposition of crimes like the one in Melbourne, with people on the track when the GP isn’t over yet. Well, on his return, the same situation as in the 2022 Australian Grand Prix was repeated: pit stop on the last lap with the pit lane invaded by service personnel who were preparing the podium ceremony. At the time the unfortunate protagonist was Alex Albon, in Baku it was Esteban Ocon.

This is not a journalistic exaggeration: it really came close to drama. The Frenchman still had to change tires in his race and, in order not to be disqualified, he had to pit on the last lap. Well before engaging the limiter, he saw dozens of people in front of him as he was speeding towards the pits. The FIA ​​itself has admitted that only for a lucky situation we are not talking about a tragedy. And now the commissioners want clarity and certainty: in summary, the procedures need to be reconsidered as soon as possible, because in seven days we’ll be racing again in Miami.

Commissioner’s statement

“The relevant representatives took steps to set up the parc ferme area and also allowed the media and other personnel to gather at the start of the pit lane and the pit wall during the final lap of the race, while the pit lane box was open and before Esteban Ocon’s final pit stop. We have noticed that it is not uncommon for representatives to allow these individuals into the pit lane shortly before the end of the race, in the course of the usual preparation for the parc ferme and podium ceremony. However, in this case, a driver had to pit on the last lap and that has created a very dangerous situation for those in the pit lane at the time. We felt it was fortunate that there were no serious consequences because of what happened today“.

“We have emphasized that the requirements to ensure a safe and orderly event are paramount. This has been recognized by the FIA ​​team. We went over the relevant procedures and protocols in detail with the representatives of the FIA ​​and asked them to take immediate steps to reconsider these procedures and protocols with stakeholders (including the FOM, the trade association and the FIA) to ensure this situation does not happen again. The FIA ​​representatives had their say regret for what happened and they assured us they would do it in time for the next event“.