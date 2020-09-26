The top game on Saturday evening will take place at short notice without spectators. Schalke 04 confirmed the ghost game that Saturday morning. The case numbers in Gelsenkirchen are therefore too high.
Even the first day of the game showed that the corona pandemic continues to require short-term changes. The planned number of spectators could not be allowed into the stadium everywhere. Some games remained completely without supporters.
It will be the same at Schalke this week when Werder Bremen are guests. Like the club in the morning twitter reported that the incidence value in the city of Gelsenkirchen was too high. The royal blues want to return the money for the tickets to the fans as soon as possible.
The financially and structurally troubled Schalke players would have been only too happy to see the audience revenue. After all, the Bundesliga club has had to do without any ticket money since March. But the current health risk does not go hand in hand with the guidelines of the German Football League.
Ironically, a professional from the Royal Blues’ first division also got infected with the virus on Friday, loudly image it is amine Harit.
Leave a Reply