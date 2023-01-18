Case Nigeria, the prosecutors of Brescia ask for the trial for De Pasquale and Spadaro

The Prosecutor of Brescia with the prosecutors Charles Milanesi And Donatus Greco he insisted on asking for the trial for the deputy prosecutor of Milan Fabio De Pasquale and former understudy Sergio Spadaro, now to the European anti-fraud prosecutor, accused of refusing official documents in the Eni-Shell/Nigeria trial. In a speech that lasted just under an hour, the representatives of the public prosecution highlighted how the two Milanese colleagues would not have “voluntarily” made available to the defense “evidence” in their favor such as Whatsapp chats and even a video acquired in the investigation into the so-called ‘False conspiracy’. The word has now been passed to the lawyers of the entrepreneur and former Nigerian honorary vice consul Gianfranco Falcioni (civil party) and to the Ministry of Justice cited as civilly liable. The discussion will be closed by the lawyer Catherine Malavendadefending both defendants.

