News in the cAso Negreira. The judge has flight to extend the instruction for another six months and has set the statement of the former Barça for another June Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosellcharged with the millionaire payments of the club to whom two of the Spanish referees were number. This is stated in a resolution of instruction 1 of Barcelona, ​​consulted by ABC, which lengthens the investigations until September 2025 and also quotes to declare Javier Enriquezson of José María Enriquez Negreira, also investigated in the case.

Both Rosell and Enriquez and another former manager of the Barca club, Óscar Grau, will have to appear before the judge next June 30while Bartomeu and the Negreira couple, Ana Paula Rufasequally charged, they will do so on June 17. To justify the extension of the instruction, the judge points in its resolution, dated Wednesday, March 12, which, having not yet declared those investigated, with the exception of former CTA president, CTA, The practice of new proceedings may be necessaryfor example, related to money tracking.

More than two years after the scandal broke out, only Negreira had been summoned before instruction 1. In fact, he had to appear before the then instructor – now retired – despite having claimed that his cognitive impairment should mean exemption, but the forensic determined that he was imputable. This is how he finally had to go to the city of Justice – where he starred in a fall before the cameras – and decided to silence the magistrate questions.

So far, despite the fact that the judge said in several of his cars that the Purpose of Barça’s payments to Negreira It was the obtaining of arbitral favors – “it is presumed by pure logic,” he argued – and even pointed out that “there could be systemic corruption” in the CTA, the truth is that, so far, this hypothesis could not be confirmed. Yes that the former vice president of the Technical Referees Committee received more than 7.5 million euros from the Barca team, at least from 2001 to 2018, coinciding with its departure from the CTA. Money that came through several societies, in some of which also appeared his son.









In addition, according to the investigations of the Armed Institute, also the current couple of former number two of the referees received more than three million unjustified in their accounts between 1992 and 2023, which is why instructor also granted him the quality of investigated, by money laundering.