Genoa – The residence for the execution of security measures (Rems) in Genoa Pra’ where Luca Delfino should be hospitalized, the former bartender who in 2007 killed his ex-girlfriend Maria Antonia Multari in Sanremo (Imperia), “it is not a prison, it is possible to escape even if control systems have been put in place. But of course it has no prison regime, there is a minimum of room for maneuver on the part of subjects who want to leave the structure”.

The councilor for health of the Liguria Region Angelo Gratarola said it in the regional council, answering a question from the councilor Brunello Brunetto (Lega). “The task of the Liguria Region is to verify that what is done from a health point of view in the two Rems active in Liguria is correct according to the legislation – underlined the commissioner -, but we will have a rather close dialogue with the Ministry of Justice to verify whether it is the case that individual particular subjects are placed in these structures”.