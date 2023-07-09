In September he will land on Rai2 with the daily strip I facci yours, but in the meantime he has been overwhelmed by a controversy that broke out after an article of his published yesterday, July 9, on Libero. This is Filippo Facci. “Sophisticated forensic science does not prevent one word colliding with another in the end, and that, in the event, it will turn out that a 22-year-old girl was undoubtedly high on cocaine before being high by Leonardo Apache La Russa and that therefore every story of her will be rendered equivocal by the dust taken before entering the disco”. These are the journalist’s words that are lighting up social networks, and beyond. The reference is to the ongoing investigation into the son of the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, accused by a 22-year-old of sexual assault. Sandro Ruotolo, journalist and information and culture manager of the Democratic Party, who turns to Viale Mazzini and asks: “Can public TV be entrusted to those who carry out secondary victimization?”

“What does the Rai ethics committee say? Can the public service allow such a reading on women? Think about it managers”, adds Ruotolo. Unacceptable words, in his opinion, those of Facci, which cannot be declared by those who will have the honor and the burden of having a space in Rai because “the public service belongs to everyone but it cannot be for sexists, racists and of fascist thought. He is echoed by Selvaggia Lucarelli who went to find some past statements by the journalist. Including when in an interview with MowMag he declared: “I hit men and women as well”, specifying however that he did it with women “because they liked him sexually”.