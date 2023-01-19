Juventus – Affaritaliani.it’s interview with Luciano Moggi

In the aftermath of the inauguration of the new Juventus board of directors, after the sensational resignation of Andrea Agnelli and top management, the 250 million black and white fans around the world ask themselves many questions about the future of their favorite team, both from a sporting and judicial point of view. To give them answers, we called into question those who know the Old Lady very well, of which, it has recently been discovered, she is still a shareholder: the former general manager Moggi.

While many make gloomy predictions about Juventus in Serie C, you spoke of a minimal risk, or “one or two penalty points”. What do you base your judgment on?

Let’s be clear. I made that hypothesis, together with that of a fine that will surely come from Consob, but leaving out the aspect of ordinary justice. I can’t make predictions about that, not being a judge. Do you think I don’t even make predictions on football matches!

You praised Andrea Agnelli’s work, but what do you think of this change in Juventus’ governance?

This new BoD will certainly have the task of fine-tuning the corporate balance sheet, with different methods. Not surprisingly, the new members are all administrative technicians. Juventus has a fairly significant deficit and therefore we need to intervene on this.

Speaking of methods, even in your day there was a lot of talk about fictitious capital gains, and not just for a single team: what can you tell us about it?

I can say that I have always made capital gains, yes, but true! For example, taking Zidane for 5 billion and reselling him for 150, or buying Inzaghi for 15 and selling him for 80. I know quite well about these capital gains, the fictitious ones, without exchanges of money, but no.

But would Cristiano Ronaldo have taken him?

Everything can be done, if there is the right situation. Not knowing Juventus’ management in those years, with the related income and expenses account, I can’t say if it was a right or wrong choice. Of course, I have the impression that he was taken to try to win the Champions League.

The last Champions League won by Juventus dates back to 1996, during his management: what is missing for the Bianconeri to return to the top of Europe?

The team! Today’s Juventus is not competitive. It made me smile to read that Napoli-Juventus last week was presented as “the Scudetto match”. Whoever writes these things either needs to make striking headlines or hasn’t followed Juventus in recent times. In Cremona they struggled enormously against a team that has never won in the league, but that hit two posts and had two goals disallowed. And to win it took a free-kick from Milik, with time running out. But the match against Udinese, won in the 86th minute, was also indicative: Juventus are out of play. Perhaps it would be competitive if Pogba, Di Maria, Vlahovic and Chiesa were available again full-time and in top form. For now, I subscribe to Danilo’s words after the defeat in Naples: “We are not phenomenal, but we are not the last either”.

Speaking of Naples, you were also there when the Azzurri won their second and last Scudetto: is this the year of Spalletti’s team?

It could be, but the championship is still long. I also see Inter quite well. Milan, on the other hand, suffers from the lack of contribution from Theo Hernandez and Giroud, who are back a little tired from the World Cup, as was physiological to expect. First the left wing of Milan, with Theo and Leao, was enough to shatter any opponent. Now he’s having a hard time.

Let’s go back to the European champion Juventus, whose captain was the late Vialli. What do you remember?

Luke was a great man. He perfectly embodied the figure of the head of the locker room, because he not only knew how to decide matches, but he also managed to talk to his teammates about other topics, about human problems that everyone was interested in. Always with a smile, he knew how to judge anything. Now that he’s passed away everyone praises him, even if it wasn’t always like this in life… For those of us who knew him, it’s different: we have always considered him a man to be deeply respected, both then and now. Others, on the other hand, only discovered it later, but in the end Luca deserves all the praise he has received.

After his disappearance, and before that of Mihjilovic, many former footballers say they are worried about their health and are thinking back to the treatments they underwent during their careers. You were there in those years, what can you tell us?

I can tell you an indicative episode: we were supposed to play Milan-Juventus at San Siro and Pippo Inzaghi told us he had taken an inhalant to cure a cold. Well, we preferred not to let him play, to avoid that a trivial medicine could somehow be mistaken for a banned substance. We worked like this.

The trial on the alleged doping and drug abuse arose from Zeman’s statements about Juventus, at the time directed by her…

Well, but Zeman is a person who has always spoken ill of Juventus. There are some who do this, I can tell you on the subject that we have always been very correct, others I don’t know.

Could the “tsunami” that swept through the Juventus management be linked to internal conflicts in the Agnelli and Elkann branches of the family?

I don’t know, you should ask them (laughs, ed).

Yet at the time of “Calciopoli” this hypothesis was widely discussed…

Well, but you know: “Calciopoli” was a completely different thing, an invention. Minister Nordio is right when he says that wiretapping should be done to discover crimes, not to spy on people. In the sporting trial it has not been possible to demonstrate the alteration of any match. In the ordinary one, however, there was talk of an “anticipated crime”, a prosecutor’s thesis which, however, could not be proven, also because the arbitrators were all acquitted.

You dropped a “bomb” on the Juventus shareholders’ meeting by handing Andrea Agnelli the famous “key” with all the interceptions of “Calciopoli”: what are the elements for which you believe that the case should be reopened?

Eh, there are no inventions in there, but objective data. Analyzing it, it is perfectly understandable that at the time Juventus had to fight against the League, the FIGC, the Coni and the referee appointees. It emerges clearly from listening to the voices of the people involved, all very recognizable. In some ways, it’s also funny to listen to those speeches. Instead it wasn’t fun at all to end up in that judicial meat grinder that fell to us and that I really don’t wish on anyone, especially those with families.

