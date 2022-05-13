The weekend in Miami, in the midst of so many interesting issues related to the track, also brought about two controversies that are in some ways cloying but which seem destined to last for the next Grands Prix. This is the debate that has developed on the prohibition to wear jewelry of any kind (from piercings to watches, passing through necklaces and chains) during the official sessions on the track. At the same time, the obligation to dress a underwear approved and flame retardant. The rules, in both cases, have been in force for some time but have been checked so far in a rather rough way. The new race direction, under the pressure of Niels Wittichinstead he wanted to impose a squeeze. These issues concern safety and, especially after the Grosjean accident in Bahrain in 2020, the FIA ​​no longer wants to be permissive.

However, the Federation’s rigidity on its positions generated a rather harsh reaction from the two most successful veterans on the grid: Lewis Hamilton And Sebastian Vettel. The Englishman, whose passion for piercings, necklaces and various jewels is known, has no intention of adapting to the indications coming from above. The seven-time world champion has received a two-race exemption, as some of his piercings need an extremely elaborate procedure to remove. But the intention of the Mercedes driver seems to want to go to the wall to wall with the FIA. Vettel, on the other hand, made fun of the underwear directive by wandering around the paddock in Miami with a pair of underpants worn over the suit. McLaren team principal, Andreas Seidlhe is instead among those who support Wittich and the Federation in their battle.

“This is a rule that has been in place for many years – sentenced Seidl to the German site Motorsport-Total.com – if you have worked in other categories, the discussion does not even arise. If you don’t want to take off your jewelry or wear fire retardant underwear, you just don’t drive. It’s very simple”. Strong words, destined to make people discuss. Theoretically, in fact, Hamilton only has time until the Monte Carlo race to comply with the directions of the race direction. If not, it might as well take the ban on taking to the track. Other pilots, such as Kevin Magnussen, have criticized the obligation to take off even particularly important emotional symbols, such as the wedding ring.