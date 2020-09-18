GA 41-year-old Hessian police officer is under investigation because of the violation of official secrets and corruption. The Frankfurt Police Headquarters is said to have worked for a private security company from North Rhine-Westphalia without having this secondary activity approved, said the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor and the Hessian State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in a joint statement on Thursday. The ARD political magazine “Kontraste” and the news magazine “Spiegel” had previously reported on it.

According to the investigators, there is also the suspicion that the 41-year-old has carried out unlawful queries from police databases in order to enrich himself personally with this information in his unauthorized secondary activity. As a consequence, the police officer was forbidden from continuing his official business. In addition, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him.

“In the specific case of the Frankfurt police officer, we are dealing with very serious misconduct and possibly a tangible crime for personal gain,” said Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU). “The legal understanding of this officer has obviously slipped so much that he has no business for me in the Hessian police.” A police officer has no place in such a company – “neither in an approved nor in an unapproved secondary activity”.

No evidence of connection to “NSU 2.0” threats

Beuth emphasized that the investigators also checked the policeman’s possible political motivation from the start. So far, however, there has been no evidence of right-wing extremist activities by the man. Rather, the current state of the investigation indicates that he may have acted out of financial motivation in order to enrich himself personally. The investigation continued.

The LKA had also already checked the results of the investigation on the 41-year-old with the findings from all known proceedings of suspected right-wing cases in the Hessian police and the investigations in the NSU 2.0 threat mail complex, the minister reported. So far there is no evidence that there is a connection with these facts. Likewise, so far there have been no indications of right-wing extremist activities by the officer.

According to the Interior Minister, the Hessian investigators are in close contact with the federal and state security authorities. It will also be checked whether the ongoing investigations give rise to any further possible criminal offenses in connection with the security company from North Rhine-Westphalia.

After researching the ARD political magazine “Kontraste” and the news magazine “Spiegel”, the police officer worked in Iraq for the company from North Rhine-Westphalia. On August 20, investigators from the Hesse State Criminal Police Office searched his workplace, apartment and the company’s headquarters.