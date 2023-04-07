Copasir will probably deal with the possible links between the clandestine organization Gladio – officially closed in 1990 – and two excellent attacks, the one that struck Giovanni Falcone, his wife and escort in Capaci and the deadly ambush in Mogadishu in 1994, where Rai journalist Ilaria Alpi and video operator Miran Hrovatin died.

The unpublished document that TPI published last week reopened the case of the NATO “Stay Behind” structure active in Italy on the basis of an agreement between the Secret Services and the CIA: according to the document, the organization would appear to have survived even after the end of the Cold War by simply changing shape and objectives.

Democratic Party Senator Walter Verini announced the request for an “immediate intervention” which will soon be presented to the Parliamentary Commission which is responsible for supervising the activity of the Secret Services: “The service published by the newspaper TPI, which cuts open and unveils a chilling picture, linked to the work, for a long time, of a secret structure parallel to the official State (a structure that would have collected, with the complicity of even the highest institutional level and sectors of the Secret Services themselves, the obscure activity of Gladio) requires a immediate intervention by the Government and Parliament. We also ask that Copasir be activated immediately “, reads the note from Senator Verini.

The Ilaria Alpi case – a double homicide surrounded by red herrings and with no culprit identified by justice after thirty years of investigations – increasingly appears to be a real crossroads between trafficking, intelligence agencies and state interests to be kept confidential. Not only Italian services. The CIA, in its analysis of the situation in Somalia between 1993 and 1994, crossed paths with clandestine relations and the exchange of weapons between Italian companies active in Mogadishu and the Islamist faction of Aidid, one of the lords of the Somali civil war. Dangerous relationships, never fully clarified, which are linked to the last trip of Ilaria Alpi and Miran Hrovatin.

For the United States, Somalia still today means “Black Hawk Down”, or the film that made famous the battle of Mogadishu on 3 and 4 October 1993, a tragic defeat. In those days what seemed to be the showdown had started, the hunt for Mohammed Farah Aidid, the warlord at the head of the Islamist faction. Four MH-60 Black Hawk helicopters moved in to try and block a meeting of the Somali leader’s inner circle. It was a catastrophe: two helicopters were shot down, a third damaged and eighteen US servicemen died.

The US had been monitoring the movements of Aidid’s group for some time and two days before the battle on October 3 they noticed the increase in the flow of weapons towards the Islamist faction. For analysts in Washington, it was essential to understand who supplied the weapons, how they arrived in Mogadishu and what cover the traffickers could count on.

On October 1, in a recently declassified note (upon Foia request entitled “The routes for the supply of armaments, hiding places and operational links of Aidid’s forces”) the CIA seems to have discovered the clandestine route used by the traffickers: «The armaments – which include mortars and RPGs – are transported along the roads that connect Mogadishu with Belet Weyne, Tigielo and Afgoi».

Those weapons, US intelligence explained, were about to be used against the international contingent: “They are planning to use mortars and RPGs against Unosom”. For the transport and distribution of weapons, Aidid’s traffickers needed a secure logistics and cover network, especially in Mogadishu. And an important turning point is revealed in the CIA document of October 1993: «Aidid’s supporters are using the Sitt company, which is located across the street from the Unosom compound. The Sitt company belongs to Ahmed Duale “Hef”. (omissis) Comment: this presence is a threat to Unosom personnel and to anyone who enters the compound».

That company was Italian: Ahmed Duale’s main partner was the entrepreneur Giancarlo Marocchino, widely used by the Italian contingent and by our cooperation as a trusted man and logistics expert. He had left Italy following business that didn’t go so well and for years Somalia had become his second homeland.

Less than three months after the murder of Alpi and Hrovatin, SISDE – the Italian internal intelligence agency – sends SISMI (the military service counterpart), the Ministry of the Interior and the general command of the Carabinieri a note on the ambush in Mogadishu: «According to information acquired on a fiduciary basis, during a journalistic service carried out in Bosaso (Somalia) a few days before their deaths, the two Italian citizens in question would have gathered information regarding a transport of weapons of smuggling carried out by the Italian-Somali cooperative “Somalfish”».

The trail of the weapons, therefore, had been clearly indicated by our internal security services right from the start, using a series of sources that will also be particularly important subsequently. An important confirmation of the stories of those who were particularly close to Ilaria Alpi at the time: her last trip was born from the need to investigate the news of some trafficking.

Felice Casson himself, who at the time as investigating judge in Venice conducted investigations into both Gladio and arms trafficking, recounted the meeting he had with the Rai journalist a few months before his departure for Mogadishu: «She was interested in the investigations I was driving.”

There are few doubts about Alpi’s journalistic interest at the time of his trip to northern Somalia. Among the video materials returned to Italy is the interview with Abdullahi Moussa “Bogor”, a local political exponent, to whom the Italian reporter insistently asked for information on the Italian-Somali ship parked in front of the port of Bosaso: «These ships are in the most of the time in our seas, on the Migiurtian coast», says Bogor referring to the vessels of the Italian-Somali company Shifco, cited several times by the Sisde source as a center of illicit trafficking, together with the companies of Giancarlo Marocchino.

Abdullahi Moussa’s face in the images darkens at that point: “Now we’ve got one,” he says. “What did you do with it?” asks the Tg3 journalist. “We have them, that’s enough. Why, do you have any relatives in the crew?’ «Yes», ​​Ilaria replies with a smile. “Your captain, huh? One of your captains…» replies Moussa Bogor, following the game. «Where is the ship, can’t we see it?», insists Ilaria. «Do you come from SISMI? Why do you have to see her?» Is the sharp answer.

The SISDE notes on Somalia, after the death of Ilaria Alpi, focus on Giancarlo Marocchino, the Italian name behind the Sitt company indicated by the US services as part of the logistics of the flow of weapons destined for Aidid’s factions: «He is present in Somalia for many years – reads a note dated 9 August 1994 compiled by the Sisde Roma 1 center – particularly expert in the maintenance of heavy weapons and in the preparation of armed off-road vehicles (…).

He has a business partner, a certain Duale of the Habarghidir-Saad clan (one of the clans linked to Aidid, ed) and among their multiple activities there is allegedly the smuggling of weapons and ammunition, intended for all clans without distinction”. Moroccan, according to SISDE, did business with anyone, even with the “Moryan”, or the local bandits who infested Mogadishu at the time.

In that historical moment, SISDE seems to have a particular ability to find information on what had happened in Somalia, thanks to a particularly extensive network of informants. In a 1996 note, signed by the SISDE counter-terrorism division, the existence of a prominent confidant was confirmed by the service itself: «The service followed the story (of the deaths of Ilaria Alpi and Miran Hrovatin, ed.) through the source Omissis , of the Roma 1 Centre, which since February 1993 has provided contributions of significant depth, mainly oriented towards the political-military situation in the Horn of Africa».

In dozens of notes signed by the Roma 1 Center, the reference to illicit arms trafficking and Alpi’s trip to Bosaso is a constant. That witness could be the key to restarting the investigation into the deadly ambush of March 20, 1994, but the Roman judiciary has always clashed with the Sisde wall of silence on this issue.

On 3 June 2002, during the appeal process against Hashi Omar Hassan – first convicted of being one of the perpetrators of the double homicide and then acquitted in the review of the trial after sixteen years in prison – the then director of SISDE Mario Mori had invoked investigative secrecy on the name of that witness, whom the security service itself considered extremely reliable: «Are you able to reveal this source which has repeatedly been deemed reliable by the same investigators? Do you know this source?’ was the prosecutor’s curt question to the officer.

“I know the source, but I make use of the option provided by article 203 of the criminal procedure code not to reveal his name and identity”, was the answer of the head of Sisde Mori. Since then the name of the witness has remained buried under the secrecy imposed by the Security Services, effectively blocking one of the few investigative leads still to be explored.

In 2018, responding to the umpteenth request for dismissal presented by the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office, the investigating magistrate ordered the continuation of the investigations, asking, among other things, to renew the request from the Italian government for the identity of the SISDE source.

Four years have passed and we do not know what acts the Rome prosecutor’s office has carried out and whether the intention is to renew the request for dismissal. However, the story of the Mogadishu ambush is increasingly linked to the activities of the Security Services. Shadows that still cover the Republic today.