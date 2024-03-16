by VALERIO BARRETTA

Horner case, another chapter

The girl who reported Christian Horner at Red Bull's Austrian headquarters presented a official complaint to the FIA ​​ethics committee about the behavior of the team principal. The news was reported by BBC.

The woman's action would follow two previous complaints from a whistleblower at the FIA, one on February 2 directed to the ethics committee – in which the Federation was asked to investigate before Red Bull tried to cover up the affair – and the other of March 6. The FIA ​​did not respond to requests for comment on all these matters, while a Red Bull spokesperson said it was not aware of the complaint.

The girl in question was suspended from her position at Red Bull, after the internal investigation established that Horner should be cleared of accusations of sexually inappropriate behavior (the adverb was used for the first time by the Dutch newspaper de Telegraaf who viewed the “incriminating” chats between Horner and the girl).

The same employee yesterday presented an appeal against the outcome of the investigation, which got the world of Formula 1 talking a lot. The following day, in Bahrain, the paddock was in fact shaken by the sharing of chats with 150 journalists and jobs.