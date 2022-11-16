Case Grillo jr: the psychologist in the courtroom, ‘the girl had typical symptoms of a rape victim’

There Italian-Norwegian student that has reported to have been gang raped, in July of 2019, accusing among others Cyrus Grillo, the son of Beppe Grillo, and three other boys, “has not yet gotten over the trauma” of the alleged sexual violence. And is still being treated by a psychologist for “overcome the trauma“.

To state it in the classroom it is the same psychologist, Laila Micci of the Mangiagalli clinic in Milan, during the trial that is being held, behind closed doors, at the Court of Tempio Pausania, today 16 November. Furthermore, the psychologist added, answering the questions of the Prosecutor Gregorio Capasso, that when she presented herself at the Mangiagalli clinic, at the end of July 2019, nine days after the alleged rapewould present the “typical symptoms of rape victims“.



Case Grillo jr: early hearing at the request of the lawyers in Tempio Pausania

There sixth hearing of the trial against Ciro Grilloson of Beppe hey his three friends accused of rape from group during the summer holidays on the Costa Smeralda in July 2019, it started half an hour earlier, compared to the scheduled time of 12, at the court of Temple Pausaniasin Sardinia.

Were i legal to ask to anticipate the times a little because of theimportance of the witnesses which will appear today, November 16, in the courtroom. They were summoned to doctors of the Mangiagalli clinic in Milan that have visited Silvia, real name, the Italian-Norwegian girl who denounced the 4 Genoese friends, nine days after the alleged facts and on his return from Sardinia to Milan.

These are considered central evidence, together with that of the coroner, defense consultant, who in the courtroom should support the thesis that leads the pressure bruises, found on the young woman’s arm and legs, to the Kitesurfing that the 19-year-old had practiced in those days. Also, today there are 7 texts that they will be feel: in addition to doctors, i owners of the B&B in Palau which hosted Silvia and her friend Roberta (another invented name), during their holiday in Sardinia and the kitesurf instructors of Porto Pollo.

Subscribe to the newsletter

