Home alarm in Italy, 74% are not up to standard. The deadline is near

In Italy the alarm grows for the homesafter the decided measure from the European Union on efficiency energetic to complete within seven years. THE numbersas far as our country is concerned, they are dramaticit is estimated – reads the Messenger – that about 2 out of 3 houses not they are up to standard. A document explains it of the Reeds, the National Association of Manufacturers which has expressed more than one criticism on the implementation of European legislation. “The proposal for a European directive on the energy efficiency of buildings”, explains the President of Ance Federica Brancaccio, “puts ambitious goalsespecially for Italy who owns particularly old real estate assets. as many as 74% of our properties”, he continues, “was built before the entry into force of the legislation complete on energy saving and on the seismic safety“. According to ANCE data on 12.2 million residential buildings, over 9 million I am not able to guarantee performance energy, foreseen by the new regulations.

Meanwhile in Europe – continues Il Messaggero – the negotiations on the directive continue. The vote in the Environment Commission of European Parliament it was postponed from 24 January to 9 February. The draft compromise provides the obligation that the buildings reach at least the energy class «E» by 2030 and that “D” by 2033. Some exemptions have already been decided. Starting from that of properties “officially” qualified as di historical interest. This, in the case of Italy, means that it will not be necessary to proceed with the energy requalification of all listed buildings by the rules on cultural heritage. This is an important exception, but one that does not however capture the presence in the historic centers of Italian cities of a large number of old properties and of merit which, however, do not have the “official” protection of cultural heritage.

Green houses, the majority against the EU directive: “It’s a disguised property”

But meanwhile Brothers of Italy warns: “The house is sacred and cannot be touched. The European Union’s attempt” is to “give Italy, with the directive on energy efficiency, a disguised assets that harm the rights of the owners“. The party leader in the Chamber Tommaso Foti does not go lightly, announcing that he has “presented a resolution in Parliament to ask the government to intervene to prevent the approval of a law that would harm millions of Italian property owners”.

“We want to hope – adds Foti – that our battle in defense of our homes will also be joined by the many lefts that claim to be on the side of the citizens. This is the time to demonstrate it with facts”.Europe cannot pass on the costs of the energy transition to Italian families. In addition to representing a risk for the owners and for the value of the properties, the proposal represents a serious danger for the banks. A generalized reduction in the value of Italian real estate assets would consequently lead to the emergence of a credit problem”.

