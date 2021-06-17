Today in the Chamber, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio replied on the Chico Forti case, during the question time. “As soon as the new Biden administration took office – Di Maio said in the Chamber at Montecitorio – one of the first topics of collaboration between Secretary of State Blinken and me was the Forti case. Our Embassy in Washington continues its impetus with the US authorities at the highest levels. ” The head of the Farnesina assured that “there is a commitment from everyone, from the government as well as from Parliament, so that Chico will come back soon. He is aware of this, so much so that just yesterday he declared that he knows that we are doing everything to bring him back. at home”.

The reference is to the letter that appeared yesterday on chicoforti.com, in which Forti writes: “It reassures me to know that I have always had Luigi di Maio by my side, who fights incessantly for me every day”.

Action, that of Di Maio and of Italian diplomacy, immediately claimed on social media by authoritative M5S exponents. “The commitment of the 5 Star MoVement for the transfer of Chico Forti to Italy has always been very high and will continue to be so until we obtain the his return home. Luigi Di Maio did well to reiterate it today in the Chamber “, thus Riccardo Fraccaro on Facebook.

“We are waiting for you in Italy, Chico”, Stefano Buffagni writes on social media. And Michele Gubitosa, replying to the controversy raised by the leader of the Brothers of Italy, adds: “While Chico Forti continues to thank, again yesterday in a letter, the commitment of Minister Luigi Di Maio and our country, there are those who must raise your voice at any cost and attack head down with controversy without rhyme or reason. The instrumentality of Giorgia Meloni’s opposition is embarrassing, doing politics with slogans and running away from responsibilities is not a service to citizens, but only to their own interests “.

In his post Carlo Sibilia, after quoting the words of Luigi Di Maio, underlines: “The whole 5 Star Movement has never stopped working to accelerate his return to Italy”.

And again, to claim Di Maio’s action, the parliamentarians Baldino, Di Stasio, Faro, Saitta, Adelizzi, Donno, Furore.

Until the note of the deputies and deputies of the 5 Star Movement on the sidelines of the question time in the Chamber where FdI questioned Minister Di Maio on the matter. “Brothers of Italy – we read – never denies itself and, for the sake of controversy at any cost, we must see how it is even exploiting a heartfelt battle like the one for Chico Forti. A controversy that breaks with reality given that Forti himself wrote a letter to thank the commitment of Luigi Di Maio, the minister who managed to unblock the case for his return home ”.

“After about 20 years – they add – thanks to the Farnesina, a concrete and fundamental step has been taken to bring Forti home. But now managing the transfer procedure is the Ministry of Justice which is requesting the US Department of Justice for the transmission of the documentation required by the Strasbourg Convention. These are technical times for a very complicated practice. The maximum effort is on the pitch, primarily from Minister Di Maio and the 5 Star Movement “.

“Obviously there are those who work with their heads down to bring results, in a difficult operation full of legal complexities, and those who prefer to chat from the bar” conclude the pentastellati.