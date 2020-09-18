Highlights: Now the former director of Gayatri’s company has accused of grabbing crores of land and money

Along with getting property in the name of the misdemeanor victim, he had deposited the money in the account, threatened on asking

A report has been lodged against the accused on the complaint of Brij Bhavan Chaubey.

The secret of the connivance of Gayatri Prajapati, a minister in the SP government, and the woman who accused him of misconduct, is being opened one after the other. Brijbhavan Chaubey, now director of Gayatri’s company, has lodged a report against the former minister as well as his son Anil Kumar Prajapati, the misdemeanor victim and an unknown at the Gomtinagar Extension police station on Thursday. The victim has accused all of crores of land in the name of the misdemeanor victim and charged Rs.

According to Inspector Gomtinagar Extension Akhilesh Pandey, a report has been lodged against the accused on the complaint of Brijbhavan Chaubey, resident of Saraswatipuram in Kharagapur. The victim alleges that he was a director in Gayatri’s company. After a case of misconduct was registered against the former minister, his sons Anil and Gayatri asked to plot two names of the misdemeanor victim. The motive was that the victim should withdraw from the charge. In return, two checks worth Rs 2 crore each were also given to the victim.

After this, Brij Bhavan got two cell deeds of Rs 45 and 48 lakh in the name of the woman. It is alleged that after this, the woman started demanding more. The former minister and his son intimidated the victim and his wife to the woman in Khargapur, about 90 lakh land. Not only this, while giving the documents of the land, the accused asked to deposit an amount equal to the price in the account of the woman and her brother.

The victim somehow arranged for the money and deposited it in the account of both. The victim alleges that in the meantime the woman threatened to implicate him in the rape case for not taking possession of the land in Khargapur. Not only this, on the demand of the price of his land from the former minister and his son, fake documents were prepared and removed from the company. According to the victim, the former minister called KGMU and asked not to put the check given in the bank with intimidation. According to Inspector Gomtinagar Detail, investigation has been started by filing a report on the complaint of the victim.