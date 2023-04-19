Home page World

Split

A case against rapper Marteria has been dropped in the United States. © Ole Spata/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Rapper Marteria doesn’t have to fear a charge of assault. According to his lawyer, the case was dropped. There were no reasons for the prosecutor’s decision.

CHARLOTTE – A charge of assault against German rapper Marteria in the United States has been dropped. The public prosecutor’s office and Marteria’s lawyer in the city of Charlotte (state of North Carolina) confirmed this to the German Press Agency.

“The case has been dropped. And I can tell you that I’m happy with this result,” defender Robert DeCurtins told dpa. “I am pleased that my client has been rehabilitated,” he emphasized on the sidelines of a planned court hearing. Marteria herself was not present.

The lawyer gave no reasons for the prosecutor’s decision. The public prosecutor’s office confirmed on request that the proceedings had been discontinued, but initially gave no reasons.

According to police reports, Rostock-born Marteria (40), whose real name is Marten Laciny, was briefly taken into custody in the US city on the night of March 29th to 30th. The authorities’ allegation against the “Purple Clouds” rapper was initially assaulted by strangulation and an attack on a woman in a downtown hotel. dpa