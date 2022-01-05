Rome – A visa problem is putting the entry of Novak Djokovic in Australia. Victoria’s government turned down the request late at night before it landed in Melbourne. The number one in the world, who was granted an exemption to the anti Covid vaccine to participate in the Australian Open amid a thousand controversies, had embarked to reach the country to play the first Grand Slam of the season, but once he arrived in the oceanic continent, according to as reported by the Australian media, the visa presented was not accepted, apparently due to a bureaucratic error.

Djokovic’s plane landed in Tullamarine around 11:30 pm but the visa of the 20-time Grand Slam winner does not allow medical exemptions for not being vaccinated, a source informed on the matter told The Age and the Herald. The Border Force sought government support to facilitate Nole’s entry, but the refusal came to make an exception. Therefore, according to the information they filter, at the moment the Serbian he is inside his plane and cannot go ashore until the visa issue is resolved. The federal agency has requested government support for Victoria to collaborate with Tennis Australia in managing the event to which Djokovic’s visa belongs. Interim Sports Minister Jaala Pulford tweeted late at night confirming that the Victorian government would not support Djokovic’s visa application. “The federal government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia. We will not provide Novak Djokovic with support for applying for an individual visa to participate in the Australian Open Grand Slam 2022 ”, reads the tweet.

The singular “stalemate” was anticipated by the words of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “If the evidence of the medical exemption is not” sufficient “Novak Djokovic” will return home with the first flight, “the premier had warned. The green light that has raised a river of controversy in Australia and beyond, since the Serbian tennis player has never made clear his position on whether or not he got vaccinated.

“Djokovic was not given any special treatment. If he has obtained medical exemption to participate, it is because he is entitled to it ». Australian Open director Craig Tiley denies favorable treatment of Novak Djokovic in order to participate in the first Grand Slam of the year, where he has won 9 times and where he is reigning champion, but at the same time distances himself from the champion , which with its ambiguous attitude towards vaccines is causing more than a controversy in the world of tennis and beyond.

“It would be helpful if Novak Djokovic decides to explain why he received a medical exemption to participate in the Australian Open,” adds Tiley. “I would encourage him to talk to the community. We have been through a very difficult period in the last couple of years and would appreciate some responses. The reasons for the exemption? We can only access this information if the person in question decides to share it. It is up to him to decide whether or not to publicly explain his condition and the reason for which he obtained the exemption ».

The words of the tournament director essentially follow the criticism more or less often leveled at the Serbian champion. The latest invitation to the world’s number one, the most recent in chronological order, comes from Toni Nadal, Rafa’s uncle and coach. “It would be good if Djokovic gave some explanation” on medical exemption at the Australian Open. “I thought he was going to give up or get vaccinated,” he wrote. Toni Nadal excludes the possibility of irregularities or favorable treatments for Djokovic. The Serbian, he explains, “is not obliged to give any explanation, but he must be aware of his role as a world reference point in a period of serious health crisis that is causing so much pain”. Faced with a scenario in which «relatives have not been able to see each other for two years», he concluded, «I like to think that Djokovic will give a sign of sensitivity and understanding».

