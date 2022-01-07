On the day of Orthodox Christmas, the words of the partner of the Serbian tennis player arrive on social networks, stuck in Melbourne and the protagonist of a diatribe that is turning into a political case, fueling tensions between Serbia and Australia

Genoa – On the day of Orthodox Christmas, Jelena Ristic breaks the silence on the affair involving her husband Novak Djokovic, locked in a room at the Park Hotel in Melbourne, Australia – where he was supposed to participate in the Australian Open – after his visa was canceled because he didn’t comply with anti-Covid regulations due to amedical exemption from the vaccine not deemed suitable.

The tweet

“Today is Christmas for us, my wish is that everyone is healthy, happy, safe and together with their families. We wish we were all together today, but my consolation is that at least we are healthy. And from this experience we will grow ”, the 35-year-old entrepreneur writes on social networks, alongside the Serbian tennis champion for over ten years.

“Thanks to all of you who are making love felt for my husband. I am trying to breathe deeply for keep calm and try to understand what is happening. I believe that the only law that everyone must respect, across any border, is that of love and respect for human beings. Love and forgiveness are never a mistake but a great strength“, Added Jelena, already at the center of the controversy in recent months for sharing a video (later removed) on the totally unfounded link between the Covid-19 pandemic and the 5G network, the fifth generation technology for networks mobile connection.

Words of support, somewhat discussed, also came from Srdjan, father of the sportsman, who, questioned by the media, compared the son to the “Spartacus of the new world”, comparing his sufferings to those of Jesus Christ, and by his mother Dijana who denounced the poor hygienic conditions in the structure where the sportsman is staying and where he will have to stay until Monday 10 January, pending the hearing in court who will decide whether to accept the appeal presented or expel him from the country.

Inevitably, the Djokovic case turned from a mere sporting diatribe into a a real diplomatic case, fueling a tough tug-of-war between Serbia and Australia. The Serbian authorities spoke of “unacceptable mistreatment” and a “shameful witch hunt”, who also summoned the Australian ambassador to Belgrade. “Rules are rules, no one is above”, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison replied, while Australian Interior Minister Karen Andrews, rejecting the accusations leveled by the tennis player’s family and Serbian authorities, said that “Djokovic he is not a prisoner in Australia and is free to leave the country at any time he wants, which border authorities would facilitate. “

