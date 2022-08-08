The defamation lawsuit brought by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard has reached Hollywood. Months ago, the ex-partner drew the attention of the world for the extensive legal case that she put them before a judge, after the actress published an opinion column in the Washington Post in which she shared her experience as a victim of domestic violence.

After the verdict, the first arrival of this topic on television will be through the long-running police series “Law and order: Special Victims Unit”, which is about to premiere its 24th season.

In photos shared by Entertainment Tonight (ET) from the filming of the next cycle, you can see Olivia BensonMariska Hargitay leaving a courtroom with a female celebrity, played by Julia Goldani Telles.

Olivia Benson is played by Mariska Hargitay. Photo: NBC

In another image you can see that around the two women there are fans holding banners, some in support of Kelsey (name of the celebrity) and others in support of Austin (his enemy in court and ex-partner).

Mariska Hargitay with Julia Goldani Telles for “Law and Order.” Photo: SplashNews.com

as it happened in Depp v Heard casethe scene reflects the support that the fans of both personalities gave for almost a month outside the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

At the moment, it has not been shared when this chapter can be seen on the air, but it was confirmed that the new season will arrive in September.

Amber Heard now has to pay compensation after winning a lawsuit against Johnny Depp Photo: composition LR/Telecinco/AFP

The Newsweek portal reported that the next installment of “Law and Order” will show to Olilvia Benson and her team fighting for justice in a “media case ripped straight from the headlines.”