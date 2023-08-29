Russell defends de Vries

There were very different expectations on the three rookies of Formula 1 version 2023. The most awaited driver was undoubtedly Oscar Piastri, who is confirming all the good things he has seen in the preparatory categories, sometimes managing to put a solid driver like Lando Norris in difficulty . Different speech instead for Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant: the Dutchman was expected to have a solid season in which he would make his experience in AlphaTauri available, while the American was indicated as the driver who would have the most difficulty in the impact with Formula 1.

Instead, the least reliable driver was de Vries himself, who didn’t collect championship points and was the protagonist of too many accidents, ending up losing his place to Daniel Ricciardo. Several pilots defended their colleague: the last to join the chorus was George Russell.

Russell’s words

“I didn’t expect that from the other teams, but we know how Red Bull operates: you have to respect his way of doing things“, this is the comment of the British. “Nyck was in a difficult position from the start so I feel sorry for him. He is a Formula 1 driver, but he didn’t get the opportunity he deserved“.

“I haven’t followed Nyck closely during his time at AlphaTauri, but I’ve seen what the press has reported and things Helmut has said: It’s a tough place to go if you don’t have confidence.“, he continued. “For sure they didn’t help him at the start of the season telling him that he would be the leader of the team: it doesn’t matter if you are 27 or 28, you cannot tell a driver who has no experience in Formula 1 that he will be the point of reference just because he has raced in more championships than his partner“.

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko, who strongly wanted de Vries after seeing him in the points on his debut in Williams in 2022, unceremoniously dumped him after just ten races. For many insiders, the driver has not been given a serious opportunity, especially considering that a rookie has very few testing hours to adapt to a Formula 1 car, and that the 2020-21 Formula E world champion was premiered on many tracks.