with podcastOn day eight of the mega case against Richard de Mos, it is the turn of his lawyer Peter Plasman. After the hefty sentence, Plasman will plead today for the acquittal of De Mos and his fellow party member Rachid Guernaoui.

Yesterday, the lawyers of suspects Ernst Akyol, Edwin Jansen and Nino Davituliani were already discussed. They also pleaded for acquittal, according to them the OM is completely wrong. “The Public Prosecution Service is writing a crime novel,” said lawyer Judith de Boer on behalf of real estate entrepreneur Edwin Jansen. With selective quotes, statements pasted together and omitted smileys, Justice tries to sketch an appearance of crime that, according to the lawyer, is not there at all.

And the fact that Ernst Akyol boasts in tapped conversations and apps that he has ‘men at the town hall’ with the Group of Mos politicians and has them in his pocket, should not be taken seriously at all, says his lawyer Ed Manders. Manders states that Akyol probably has ADHD: ,,His thoughts resemble a pinball machine. When he tries to explain something, it often doesn’t get any clearer. It’s a bluff, bullshit. We need to put that in perspective.” See also Before & After Elina Söderlund made a complete renovation of an old summer house - Pictures before and after show how smart choices can change everything

Also listen to our podcast series O, o, de Mos about the rise of Richard de Mos and the corruption case. Episode six will be released on Thursday.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Last week, the Public Prosecution Service demanded severe punishments against the suspects: Richard de Mos must receive an unconditional prison sentence of 22 months, according to the Public Prosecution Service, for bribery, corruption and collusion with party sponsors. The Public Prosecution Service is also calling for a 4-year political-administrative professional ban for De Mos and fellow party member Guernaoui.

Public prosecutor Jolanda de Boer substantiated the claim in an extremely critical speech. “De Mos is not aware of any harm, and does not want to do politics in a different way. Anyone who thinks that you can favor paying supporters disqualifies themselves as a politician. The ombuds policy of De Mos sounds sympathetic, but turns out to be painfully undemocratic, it is pure nepotism.” See also USA: Tragic accident at the airport

Favoritism

De Boer continued: ,,De Mos showed himself to be dependent on specific entrepreneurs, sidelined fellow aldermen, put pressure on officials. De Mos decided who got what of the cake and he kept the largest piece for his friends.”

According to the judiciary, the catering and real estate entrepreneurs received secret information, priority and advantages, for example in the form of night permits and a political lobby by De Mos at the town hall. Together, the entrepreneurs donated more than a hundred thousand euros to the party.

This week, the pleas of the lawyers, the response of the Public Prosecution Service and the last word of the suspects will follow. The judge will not rule until mid-March at the earliest.

Subscribe to the podcast via one of the icons





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Multiple dead after shooting at synagogue in East Jerusalem

© ANP

