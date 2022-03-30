D’Alema case, suspended Giuseppe Giordo. The parallel negotiation

The case of the negotiation to sell the weapons at the Colombiawhich also sees involved Massimo D’Alemaregister a first turn. While the investigations of the prosecutor of Naplesin fact, skip the first head in Fincantieri. The general director Giuseppe Giordo – reads the Corriere della Sera – has been relieved of any operational assignment. To weigh on the fate of the manager of the Fincantieri naval ships division is his involvement in the operation that should have led to the signing of a contract from 4 billion of euros for the sale Of planes And ships produced, as well as by Fincantierialso from Leonardoto Colombia.

There would have been – continues the Corriere – one parallel negotiationthen skipped once the role of D’Alema. But to try to shed some light is also an internal audit activated by the same Fincantierian investigation into the work of Giordo arrived at the first results, which, evidently, have suggested a Giuseppe Bonomanaging director of the shipbuilding group, of suspend the general manager involved in the deal with Colombia.

