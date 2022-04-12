Mrs Sarah explained her reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s social media invitation, which was received but not accepted: her son has no intention of meeting the Portuguese after what happened in Goodison Park.

The Cristiano Ronaldo case continues to make noise (and it would be strange otherwise). The Manchester United footballer, furious over the Red Devils’ defeat against Everton, broke the phone of a Toffees fan, a 14-year-old autistic boy named Jake, at the end of the match. he apologized for the incident and invited the boy and his family to Old Trafford, but it seems that there will be no reconciliation. At least to hear the words of Sarah, Jake’s mother, who has made it known that the invitation has been received but not accepted and that her son has no intention of meeting the Portuguese.

EXCUSES – Mrs Sarah explained her reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s social invitation to the microphones by Sky News: “I have nothing to tell him. Why should we go to Old Trafford? Why should we blues go to visit a red? If he was really sorry, he would turn around the moment it happened, he would pick up Jake’s phone and he would have apologized to him. And the thing that made me laugh the most about his message is the part about sportsmanship, when you do something like that to a 14-year-old boy. That’s not sportsmanship at all. “ See also World Short Course Swimming Championships: Miressi is gold in the 100 freestyle. Disappointment for Paltrinieri in the 1500s

A FAVOR – But that’s not enough, because as he told the Liverpool Echo, it is also a matter of principle. “United handled the issue very badly and made things worse. As I see it, if someone attacked Jake on the street and then invited us to dinner, we wouldn’t have gone. And should we do it just because he’s Cristiano Ronaldo? It almost seems like we owe him a favor, I’m sorry but we don’t. We said no to the offer to go see United because Jake doesn’t want to go, he doesn’t want to see Ronaldo, he said it clearly. And it’s his words, not mine. In the end he is the only thing that matters, this story has affected him more than me, so he decides and he has decided that he does not want to go “. And the controversy, of course, continues …

