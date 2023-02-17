Case Cospito, the secretary Delmastro (Fdi) must not resign

I understand the bitterness of Silvio Berlusconi and daughters, who expressed bitterness, on the day the former prime minister was acquitted in process “Ruby ter”, which he scored, they said at Courier Barbara and Marina, “the end of a massacre and a long persecution”. It is also fair to recall the ordeals, in the courts and in prisons, of many Italians, neither rich nor well assisted, such as the “Cav” by Coppi and the late Ghedini.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of Justice, Andrea Delmastro (Brothers of Italy), will be heard today by the Rome prosecutors in the context of the alleged investigation disclosure and use of official secrecyin the context of the affair linked to the anarchist, Alfred Cospitosubjected to the 41 bis and since last October on hunger strike.

The undersecretary, in fact, was entered in the register of suspects by the Capitoline prosecutor. He must not resign. Otherwise, 48 hours later Berlusconi’s acquittal, politicized robes would settle scores with politics. Strange that he didn’t get it PDwho “supports” against the Melonian ruler and believes it is right to use the help of the Roman prosecutors to put the center-right executive in difficulty.

As for the proposal by some forced deputies to set up a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the political use of the judiciary, to shed light on 25 years of investigations, many used as weapons in political confrontation, I don’t know if you remember an observation by Bettino Craxidear friend of the former AC Milan president.

In the beautiful country, said the then secretary of the psiwhen one intends to postpone, indefinitely, the solution of a problem, one names one commission of inquiry… And the resistances of are understandable Giorgia Melonicommitted to making “Brothers of Italy”, the first party of the centre-right, a “force tranquille”, reminiscent of Mitterrand, a moderate force, whose exponents can argue with some magistrate close to the left.

But the Melonians must not oppose the entire judicial order, the majority of which, as he himself admitted Berlusconi, is made up of “correct, independent and impartial magistrates”. And the current Keeper of the Seals, Charles Nordiois highly esteemed, in the majority and in the guarantor sectors of the opposition.

