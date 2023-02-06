Case Cospito, Italians in favor of hard prison as it is

The case Cospito continue to hold court. The clash which ignited following the visit of the MPs Pd to the 41 bis by the anarchist, unveiled in the Chamber of Deputies by Meloni’s loyalist Donzellithanks to the tip-off from the Undersecretary of Justice Delmasterhas literally divided the hectorate. The 41% of Italians – reads a survey by Euromedia Research published in La Stampa – is convinced that the 41 bis, the so-called hard prison, is a right law to be kept as it is or rather to be further tightened. And the thought is politically transversal in the parties that support the majority from Come on Italy (56.7%) a Brothers of Italy (52.3%), up to the voters of League (32%), who are divided between this option and the possibility of extend it also ad other crimes (28.8%).

On these two positions – continues La Stampa – yes they line up also the voters of the 5 Star Movementwhere is the 43.7% thus deems it correct, while 31.2 would like – even – make it harder. For supporters of the Democratic Party, 41 bis is right (42.2%). However, in the opposition area there is also a glimmer of reform concerning the possibility of limit hard prison only to those prisoners considered – in the records – more dangerous. On the political confrontation, on the other hand, it seems to be witnessing a challenge between fans. Going on the numbers the 42.2% considers that the meetings between the parliamentarians of the Democratic party and Alfredo Cospito they are seriouswhile the 44.1% thinks it is more serious the use and the spread Of confidential documents and information in the words of accusation of the deputy Giovanni Donzelli.

