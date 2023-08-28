Ana Maria Polo He became famous for hosting the “Case Closed” program, where hilarious characters appeared in search of a solution to their legal problems. The protagonists of each case were played by actors and actresses, such as Marisela Puicón, who made viewers identify with them. However, the space of Telemundo came to an end when the presenter announced to her followers that After almost 20 years on the small screen, I would no longer litigate.

Despite the fact that new cases stopped being recorded, the phrase “I said: case closed!” it continues to be listened to by users who still find the episodes on Telemundo’s digital platform or on YouTube. Besides, Ana Maria Polo He uses it in each of his posts on social networks. Next, we tell you what the famous lawyer is currently doing.

Ana María Polo shares her daily activities with her followers. Photo: Ana Maria Polo/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Marisela Puicón: what does the Peruvian actress who filed her “demand” in “Case Closed” do now?

What does Ana María Polo do now?

Since the end of’ was revealedCase closed‘, Dr. Polo has not stopped interacting with her followers through social networks. On her official Instagram account, the lawyer posts her daily activities, such as exercise routines, his travels, his passion for horses, his support for campaigns in Cuba, offers information on the immigration policies of the United States Government and also has a team of workers dedicated to the audiovisual, since share small videos promoting some brands.

Also on Facebook, Ana María Polo summarizes cases that she had to solve in ‘Case closed‘ and invites his followers to continue watching the episodes of the program that one day he hosted. public figure too He has ventured into singing, since the song ‘América’ can be found on his YouTube account.

Ana María Polo remains active on social media. Photo: Ana Maria Polo/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Mariella Zanetti amazes by revealing the large sum of money she earned per show when she was a star

Why did ‘Case Closed’ come to an end?

Everything would indicate that the end of ‘Case closed‘ It happened by decision of the lawyer, since in an interview for People he pointed out that he felt stuck by not having something new for the iconic Telemundo program. Nevertheless, Ana Maria Polo She did not rule out returning to the small screen, as she is open to receiving proposals that will lead her to be in front of the television cameras again.

Ana María Polo led the program ‘Caso Cerrado’ for almost 20 years. Photo: capture Telemundoi

YOU CAN SEE: Why have 9 families lived for more than 50 years without water or electricity inside the Huaca Mateo Salado in Lima?

How old is Ana María Polo?

The television presenter and lawyer was born on April 11, 1959. Therefore, Ana María Polo is 64 years old, a birthday that she celebrated with her family and friends, as can be seen in the photographs that she shared on her social networks.

What studies does Ana María Polo have?

The popular host Ana María Polo has studies in Law from the University of Miami and in Political Science from Florida International University.

#Case #closed #Ana #María #Polo #Telemundo #program