The appearance of the photo of the tenor’s marriage Juan Diego Florez In one of the episodes of the program hosted by Dr. Polo, she caused surprise in many. In addition, she raised doubts about how real the cases presented in the space belonging to Telemundo.

“Case closed” is characterized by resolving different situations and conflicts. The vast majority of those involved in litigation do not appear on screen to protect their identity, so they are represented by actors. In this way, in one of the cases the peculiar fact occurred. Find out below the time in which the photo of tenor Juan Diego Flórez’s wedding appeared on the program.

How was the time when the photo of tenor Juan Diego Flórez’s wedding appeared in “Case Closed”?

Perhaps the particular fact could have gone unnoticed, but it was the Twitter users who were responsible for reliving the event. And it is not the first time that a well-known or famous character has been detected many years later in the program.

In this case, in the topic presented, it is possible to identify a litigant as the alleged wife who lived with Juan Diego Flórez. The defendant was present at the program of Anna Maria Polo to defend herself against the accusations of her partner, who assures that the lady had many marriages before meeting him, and that she still promotes herself as a single woman on the internet.

Thus, as part of the evidence presented by the plaintiff to unmask his partner and bring to light images of the woman’s previous marriages, which he had kept secret, one of the postcards left by the union between the Peruvian tenor and the model Julia Trappe in 2007. According to the video, uploaded and published by the official account of “Case closed” on YouTube, it dates from 2015 and is titled “Woman throws away husbands and looks for her next victim.”

Regarding the image that was allegedly tricked, the singer did nothing. It is also not known if the production of the program paid the rights of the Reuters agency, whose authorship is the photograph, or if they only took the photo from the internet to edit it at their convenience.

What happened to Ana María Polo?

Publications circulated on social networks about the death of Dr. Ana María Polo, who would have been the product of drowning while relaxing in the sea of Miami.

Rumors that went viral and worried his fans and family. However, it did not take long for the driver herself to deny those malicious publications by uploading a photo of her to social networks with the caption “More alive than ever! #HeSaid #CaseClosed #AnaMaríaPolo”.