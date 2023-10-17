Case closed: how much did they pay the actors who participated in the episodes?

Case closed It is a program that has been on the air for many years., it even became one of the most popular in Latin America. Its chapters deal with the most scandalous and dramatic situations of different people. And although many believe that the real lives of those who participate are exposed, A Colombian announced that in reality everything is acted; He said how much he was paid to be part of a broadcast.

It must be said that new episodes have stopped being recorded for several years. However, the program conducted by the Dr. Ana María Polo It continues to be one of the most successful on Telemundo, and it continues to cause controversy, now because one of the participants has revealed that they paid him US$400 to appear.

Colombian confesses how much he was paid to appear in Case Closed



The program was on the air for 19 years, but in 2020 the Dr. Polo declared to People in spanish that he was saying goodbye to a team with which he had been through thousands of things and that he felt that Case closed It would still be alive because it is a format that people like. And so it has happened.

Although the creators of the program themselves have not hidden that many are exaggerated and that actors participate with the intention of protecting the privacy of the protagonists of the stories, they have always assured that the cases they present are real.

But regardless of whether the situations are real or fictitious, it is known that actors participate. One of them, Rafael Pedrozaa Colombian which has been part of various series such as Pablo Escobar, Without breasts there is no paradise, The secretary and Hey pretty, who announced that he had been part of this program filmed in Miami.

“Yes, I am the one in that video, I act there,” he confirmed through a video on TikTok after his followers questioned him about his participation in Case closed. Even though, he said, the video is very old, about six years old, people still ask him about it. He commented that many question him how he could volunteer to participate in a program of that type, to which he responded that he is an actor and makes a living from it. He also clarified that the person with whom he participated in the program is not his wife, that he is not a painter, nor was he involved in the topic that was discussed.

Regarding the amount of money he earned for his participation, he explained that they paid him some US$400. But not only that, for participating they also paid for the round trip flight from Colombia until MiamiHe also stayed for four days in a hotel with all expenses paid, food and travel expenses.