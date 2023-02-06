Cuba.- Despite the fact that many see Dr. Ana María Polo as an intimidating woman because of the role she plays as host on televisionthe truth is that on more than one occasion the famous lawyer Cuban has shown that she is very nice.

The presenter’s life goes beyond appearing in the frame and hitting her hammer on the stage in the program ‘Case closed’ of Telemundo, as he recently let many know how luxurious his residence is in Miami.

We recommend you read…

It was through the platform instagram that the successful lawyer showed a video where she observes Daniela Ruiz next to her, a renowned dermatologist to have a session with the Dr. Polo.

That is why the lawyer put aside her profession and imposing posture to become an excellent hostessbecause the television presenter prepared some delicious cocktails.

We recommend you read…

In addition, the doctor also stressed that it is a pleasure for her to share drinks prepared by herself with all the friends and family who are going to visit her at her luxurious mansion.

It was in this way that the bar and the bar of the house in Miami of the famous could be appreciated in the clip, which are undoubtedly amazing.

And it is that Dr. Polo has huge mirrors, numerous bottles of liquor and crystal glasses, while the bar is made entirely of wood and the seats are covered in black leather.