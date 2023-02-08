A “technical error”, Blanco had the wrong receiver, and for this reason he didn’t have the return on the headphones: during the press conference after the first evening of the Sanremo Festival, the problem that led to the singer’s seizure on stage was explained ‘Ariston.

The mayor of Sanremo Alberto Biancheri asked the artist to apologize publicly: “It takes years of work to get these flowers, the same as it takes to create a song, it’s art. I believe that each of us does a stupid thing from time to time, we’ve all been kids. But sometimes if you screw up, you just need to apologize.”

Blanco did it on the phone with Amadeus, as revealed by the conductor himself: “Blanco called me this morning, he was very sorry, he apologized to everyone. He was wrong, he knows it first, I told him a minute later. And I reiterated to him that when there are technical problems they have to report it, it can happen that something doesn’t work”.

“He is a boy who turns 20 in two days – observed the conductor – but he did not want to disrespect the city of Sanremo, he knows well the meaning of the work of those who brought those flowers there. He called me and I report his words, now he will decide whether to also make a personal public apology ”.

On the possibility that the artist will be ousted from the competition, Amadeus reiterated: “We could not predict Blanco’s reaction, but I don’t feel like saying, perhaps wrongly, that he should be punished”.