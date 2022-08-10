Manchester City has denied the rumors that spoke of a possible agreement between the citizen and FC Barcelona to let Bernardo Silva go for 60 million euros. As you have been able to find out 90minManchester City will only let one of its stars go for its value, which they value at more than 90 million euros.
The Portuguese’s agent would have met with the directors of the English club to explain that Bernardo Silva wanted to go to FC Barcelona, but the citizen they would not be willing to let him go easily as they consider him a vital piece of the team.
Bernardo Silva renewed his contract with the British team this year, so they do not understand why the player now wants to leave. For his part, Bernardo Silva would be happy at Manchester City, but his dream is to play for Barça and he would see this opportunity as the last to fulfill it.
The Blaugrana team would have activated the third lever by selling part of one of their companies, which would allow them to reach up to 60 million euros for the Portuguese, but it does not seem that they can comply with what Manchester City is asking for, which as we have already That said, it would require more than 90 million euros. Barça is not giving up, since, as has happened with other players in this market, they know that they are capable of convincing the player to force him out and finally accept a more affordable offer for the Catalans.
At the moment that does not seem like a reality, since Manchester City is not in need of money, but at the media level they could have an opportunity. Barcelona is awaiting the departure of De Jong, which could allow them to get a little more money to raise the offer, but the club does not want to risk paying large amounts as in the past.
