The Court of Cassation in Samara began to consider the case regarding the amount of compensation for moral damage to 86-year-old Fatkhulla Iskhakov. Back in 1959, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempted murder. The man served time and lost his family. But in 2023, the Supreme Court acquitted Iskhakov. The Leninsky District Court of Ufa awarded the pensioner 31.6 million rubles for illegal criminal prosecution. But the appeal court, following a complaint from the Ministry of Finance, reduced the compensation to 2 million. This decision is now being challenged by Iskhakov – he demands to be paid 250 million rubles. Cases of illegal criminal prosecution are not uncommon, but often victims are awarded compensation that is not comparable to the hardships they suffered, experts remind.

Restore your good name

On March 12, the Sixth Court of Cassation in Samara began considering the complaint of 86-year-old Fatkhulla Iskhakov. He was unjustly convicted in the late 50s of the last century. Now the pensioner is trying to challenge the decision of the previous court – the compensation for moral damage accrued to him in 2023 of 31.6 million was reduced by 16 times. The pensioner believes that he should be paid 250 million although initially he required 450.

In 1959, 22-year-old Iskhakov was accused of attempted murder of three girls in Bashkiria. According to investigators, the young man snuck into the house and attacked them with a knife. Iskhakov did not admit guilt, but four local residents testified against him. The Miyakinsky People's Court of the Bashkir Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

The pensioner told Izvestia that during his imprisonment he was forced to do hard work, was repeatedly transported from one prison to another and was kept in terrible conditions. He was released early – after 13 years. But during his imprisonment, Iskhakov’s parents and wife died, and his son was a street child for almost 10 years.

After his release, Iskhakov tried unsuccessfully to restore his good name, but the real circumstances of what happened in 1959 were revealed only at the end of 2013. Iskhakov’s old acquaintance Nail Saitbatalov, shortly before his death, confessed to him that he had committed the attack. In addition to sincere confession and repentance to Iskhakov, Saitbatalov wrote a confession to the prosecutor’s office. A few months later he died.

The Supreme Court of Russia acquitted Fatkhulla Iskhakov only in May 2023. Two months before this decision, he recorded a video message to the then Chairman of the Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev.

– My non-involvement in committing a crime has been confirmed. Even the Constitutional Court has already recognized the erroneous conclusions of the prosecutor’s office, investigation and courts in my criminal case,” Iskhakov said. “All my life I have been asking to be acquitted and rehabilitated, so that I can go to another world with a calm soul, return my honest name.”

“The decision is inhumane”

After rehabilitation, Iskhakov had the opportunity to go to court with a claim for compensation for moral damages for criminal prosecution. The pensioner estimated 13 years of hardship, the loss of his wife and a ruined life at 450 million rubles. and filed a claim against the Russian Ministry of Finance.

In 2023, the court partially satisfied his demands, estimating moral damages at 31.6 million rubles. Iskhakov did not agree with the decision and appealed it. But at the same time, the decision of the Leninsky District Court of Ufa was also protested by representatives of the Ministry of Finance – they argued that 31.6 million was an excessive and unreasonable amount. In December last year, the Supreme Court of Bashkiria reduced the amount of compensation to 2 million rubles.

– This is just a mockery. She would sit in my place. An innocent person was detained for 13 years in inhumane conditions,” Iskhakov told Izvestia, commenting on the judge's decision after the hearing.

Soon Iskhakov and his representative, lawyer Vitaly Burkin, tried to challenge this decision in cassation.

“Such a decision is not only illegal, it is inhumane and humiliates my human dignity as a citizen who has endured prolonged suffering due to the fault of the state, of which the Russian Federation is the full legal successor,” says the complaint (available to Izvestia).

According to Vitaly Burkin, the appellate court erroneously decided that the provisions of civil law on compensation for harm for unlawful criminal prosecution do not have retroactive effect. But the rules of the Code of Criminal Procedure on rehabilitation also apply to relationships that arose before the adoption of this code, the lawyer is sure. Vitaly Burkin indicated that his opinion is confirmed by numerous decisions of the Constitutional Court.

Izvestia Help In Russia, amounts of compensation for moral damages for unlawful criminal prosecution range from tens of thousands of rubles to several million. Thus, a resident of Yakutia in February 2024 received 2 million rubles for illegal criminal prosecution. For four and a half years he was under recognizance not to leave the place and was regularly interrogated. And one of the most famous cases of receiving compensation was compensation for damage to journalist Ivan Golunov. In July 2023, the court recovered 1.5 million rubles from the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the illegal prosecution of Golunov in the summer of 2019.

The situation with underestimation of payments in cases of compensation for moral damage for illegal criminal prosecution is not new. says lawyer Vladimir Postanyuk.

“The funds paid are disproportionately small compared to the ordeals that the victims have to endure,” he said. — The court often recovers absolutely disproportionate amounts, and in this case, 30 million is not enough, it’s a ruined life.

It is unclear what standards the court was guided by when assessing the amount of moral damage inflicted on Fatkhulla Iskhakov, the lawyer added.

“This is a mockery of the law,” said Vladimir Postanyuk.

Such decisions may be associated with “dullness of perception of other people’s pain,” said Sergei Pashin, an honored lawyer and retired judge, in a conversation with Izvestia.

“Judges are professional lawyers, they see suffering everywhere, daily and hourly,” the expert said.

He noted that the legal community has been discussing the possibility of establishing clear criteria for assessing moral harm for several years. However, there is still no consensus on this issue, complained Sergei Pashin.

He believes that ordinary citizens, not officials, should make such morally complex decisions. In particular, in his opinion, a jury trial could change the situation for the better, into whose competence the determination of the amount of compensation for moral damage can be transferred.