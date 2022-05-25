Murder Genoa, the mother: “They could have stopped him, they didn’t”

The murder from Genoa continues to be discussed for several reasons but the main one that takes away the sleep mom from the victim And of the murderer is that the tragedy you could to avoid. Alice Scagni34, was stabbed to death on the evening of last May 1st a Genoa from his brother Alberto 42 years old. “Alice – her mother Antonella Zarri explains to the Corriere – was the heart of our family. She was a special person and he knew perfectly well that killing her it would kill us all. My son he was angry with the world. He said he was ashamed to breathe the same air of seven billion cogl … For this he would have killed anyone. We recorded yours phone calls from threats to our whole family. In the murderous intelligence of hers she only struck one person for disintegrate the life of all“.

“He – continues Alice’s mother al Corriere – has begun to be socially dangerous in the past two months. Before he was a person I didn’t share many things with, but not dangerous. He lived alone, but we would have reported earlier if we realized the its danger. And when we realized it, we have it reported. The same morning of the crime we called in Preccint saying we had recorded his phone calls of threats. They didn’t want to listen to them. At 1.30pm we called the 112. They told me that it was a holiday and, if I wanted, I could file a complaint the next day. I begged them to send a steering wheel to my daughter’s house because the threats were clear. Only after the death of him do they have listened to the phone calls. It was understood that it was a gesture premeditated and they opened an investigation. Him for me he is no longer my son“.

