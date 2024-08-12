A gruesome murder shook the Yurimaguas community, in the Loreto region (Peru)last Thursday, August 8, when a Ukrainian citizen was found next to the The corpse of a Russian woman, whose body had multiple cuts and burns.

José Ordóñez, who runs a spiritual healing center called Dos Mundos, heard a woman screaming loudly on the premises. When he ran to check what was happening, he found that the person was in shock after seeing a shocking image.

The woman alerted of a murder that had just been committed by a foreigner who was staying at the place. Immediately Several workers from the healing center arrived at the scene, as the alleged perpetrator was violent..

“The workers restrained him, tied him up and then the police took him away,” José Ordóñez told local media.

Authorities confirmed that the alleged perpetrator is a 38-year-old Ukrainian citizen, identified as Ivan Kuzmin; while the victim was a Russian woman named Liudmila Lazarenko, who had a family and children in her native country.

Woman murdered in Peru Photo:Particular.

The man, who had a violent attitude, was captured

Ivan Kuzmin was tied up by the hands and feet of the workers at the place, who held him down until the authorities arrived. The police arrived at the place and put the man in a patrol car to be taken to a station.

In videos broadcast by local media, it is seen that the subject arrived at the police station half naked. It is also possible to observe that He tried to bite one of the uniformed men who was carrying him.

Ordóñez, in charge of the place where the events occurred, said that Both were patients in the healing center, but at the time of the crime they were no longer in treatment. and they were just staying.

At a press conference, the man revealed that the attacker and the victim They were staying on the same floor of a bungalowalso He ruled out that the alleged perpetrator had drunk ayahuasca and confessed that he did not know what kind of relationship they might have established.

Ivan Kuzmin would be sent to preventive prison for 9 months

Alleged perpetrator of murder of Russian woman in Peru Photo:Particular.

The Peruvian Judiciary, through the Yurimaguas Transitional Preparatory Investigation Court, will hold a pretrial detention hearing against Iván Kuzmín. Nine months of preventive detention requested for murdering and dismembering a Russian citizen.

The hearing against him was to be held on Monday, August 12, but was rescheduled “after Ivan Kuzmin became ill and was taken to the hospital,” the Judiciary said.

In addition, it was learned that the accused is being investigated for the crime of aggravated homicide.