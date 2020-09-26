Actually, Kangana Ranaut had a tweet regarding the agriculture bill. It was being said on his tweet that he has insulted the farmers and many farmers have also protested about this. At the same time, Kangana Ranaut clarified that he has not insulted the farmers.
Farmers are opposing the agricultural bill
Let it be said that many farmer organizations are protesting against the Central Government’s agricultural bill. Farmers and political organizations put India off on 25 September against the agriculture bill. It got mixed effects.
Kangana Ranaut’s dispute with BMC
Recently, Kangana Ranaut’s statement of calling Mumbai as POK started her altercation with Maharashtra government and after that BMC ransacked her office. However, the Bombay High Court has reprimanded this action of BMC.
