Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is in the news now. Now, a case has been registered in a court in Karnataka against Kangana, who is famous for her impeccable statement. In the case registered against the actress, it has been said that she has insulted the farmers opposing the agricultural bill.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted

Actually, Kangana Ranaut had a tweet regarding the agriculture bill. It was being said on his tweet that he has insulted the farmers and many farmers have also protested about this. At the same time, Kangana Ranaut clarified that he has not insulted the farmers.

Farmers are opposing the agricultural bill

Let it be said that many farmer organizations are protesting against the Central Government’s agricultural bill. Farmers and political organizations put India off on 25 September against the agriculture bill. It got mixed effects.

Kangana Ranaut’s dispute with BMC

Recently, Kangana Ranaut’s statement of calling Mumbai as POK started her altercation with Maharashtra government and after that BMC ransacked her office. However, the Bombay High Court has reprimanded this action of BMC.