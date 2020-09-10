Highlights: The battle between Sanjay Raut vs Kangana Ranaut reached such an extent that the actress’s office broke down

Kangana challenged that to uproot whatever was uprooted, after breaking the office, wrote in the face – uprooted

When Kangdi tweeted for Uddhav Thackeray in a rude manner, a case was registered against him

Now people are supporting Kangana on social media and calling the case against them ridiculous

new Delhi

For the past few days, the war of words between Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and actress Kangana Ranaut reached such an extent that the BMC bulldozer went on the Bollywood ‘Queen’ office. Shiv Sena kept saying that the action of BMC has nothing to do with the recent hot-tongued war, but the bulldozer news from the ‘uprooted’ heading in the face is telling the whole story itself. Bhadki Kangana directly attacked the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, using the T-Tadak and termed his status as a ‘model of dynasty’. A case was also registered against him. Now there is a struggle on social media too.

A case has been registered against Kangana in Vikhroli police station for the use of ‘foul language’ for Uddhav Thackeray. Regarding this, many users on Twitter are not only openly supporting Kangana but are also surprised when a case is filed for ‘Tu’. These range from common Twitter users to celebrities.

So will Kangana enter politics? Athawale met and said – welcome from BJP

Let us first know on which statement Kangana filed a case against him. In fact, after breaking his office, Kangana attacked Uddhav Thackeray and tweeted, ‘Your father’s good deeds can give you wealth, but you have to earn respect, you will shut my mouth but my voice will be hundred after me. Will echo in millions, how many mouths will you shut? How many voices will you press? Till when you will run away from the truth, you are nothing but a sample of dynasty.

Writer Suhail Seth wrote, ‘So in Mumbai,’ Tu ‘is an abusive word and every..khor who is also being called naughty is a honey-like word! How many self goals would a fool make? Kangana does not need to do anything because when someone is so stupid, she should be left like that.

Seth’s tweet contained a reference to Sanjay Raut’s abuses which he had given to Kangana. Later, while clarifying, the Shiv Sena leader said that the word is used for knotty.



Film actress Koena Mitra also lashed out at the use of the word ‘Tu’ for registering a case, ‘You are objectionable, not green. Let it sink. ‘

Amit Jogi, son of late leader Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, compared Kangana to Rani Laxmibai in a way. Janata Congress leader also saluted Kangana’s courage.

Some users also raised the issue of film director Anurag Kashyap’s disgrace.

Once a Congress leader, but now his staunch critic Shahzad Punawala tweeted to the Mumbai Police that if a case can be registered against Kangana for Uddhav Thackeray for ‘you’ and ‘wrong language’, then a case can also be filed against Rahul Gandhi Do because they have used the words ‘tu’ and ‘thief’ for PM Modi.

‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar even termed the case against Kangana as ridiculous. He wrote that if you start to feel bad about you, then the whole Baghpat will be found in the District Jail.