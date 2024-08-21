The Prosecutor’s Office in charge of investigating the complaint filed for alleged gender-based violence against former Argentine President Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) will begin taking statements from the first witnesses summoned this Thursday.

After charging Fernández last week with the alleged crime of serious injuries doubly aggravated by the relationship and by occurring in a context of gender violence and coercive threats against his ex-partner, Fabiola Yáñez, Prosecutor Ramiro González will hear the first testimonies tomorrow in the federal courts of the Comodoro Py building in Buenos Aires.

Alberto Fernández and his ex-partner Fabiola Yanez. Photo:AFP

Who will be the witnesses?

The first witness called is Alicia Barrios, an Argentine journalist who, according to Yáñez, was aware of the alleged attacks.

Although during a recent interview Barrios said he had never seen acts of violence, he stressed that “it was not necessary because it was noticeable” and added that “the mistreatment” by Fernández towards his ex-partner was evident.

Testimony is also scheduled for María Cantero, who served as Fernández’s secretary during his years in office.

Cantero’s testimony is of utmost importance, since the photos and text messages that led to the complaint against Fernández were found on his cell phone as part of an investigation into alleged influence peddling by the former president in the purchase of insurance.

Alicia Barrios, one of the key witnesses. Photo:Private file

The statements of Barrios and Cantero could also be joined by that of Miriam Yáñez Verdugo, mother of the former first lady, who will testify at the Argentine Consulate in Madrid – the city where she lives with her daughter and grandson – as soon as the Spanish justice system authorizes it.

The prosecutor called her to testify, because could have witnessed the alleged acts of violence and subsequent threats and harassment.

The testimony will continue on Monday, August 26, with the statement of Daniel Rodríguez, in charge of the presidential residence in Olivos (Buenos Aires province).

It remains to be seen when the testimony of the two remaining witnesses will take place: Sofia Pacchi, a friend of Yáñez, and Federico Saavedra, former head of the Presidential Medical Unit.

Within the framework of an investigation that is progressing rapidly, the Government of Javier Milei reported this Monday that it will provide “data” requested by the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to local media, this data includes the payroll of the domestic staff of the presidential residence in Olivos, the records of the videos from the residence’s security cameras and the record of admissions and medical care records.

Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández and his ex-partner, Fabiola Yáñez. Photo:efe

The prosecutor also requested the data of the personnel who accompanied Yáñez during a trip to the province of Misiones (northeast) in July 2021.

In its opinionGonzález stated that Yáñez “suffered a relationship marked by harassment, psychological harassment and physical aggression in a context of gender and domestic violence”based “on an asymmetric and unequal power relationship that has developed over time, which was exponentially increased by the election of Fernández as president” in 2019, and “the exercise of office” until last December.