Alec Baldwin’s Manslaughter Case for Cinematographer Dropped

A US court has dismissed the case against actor Alec Baldwin for the manslaughter of cameraman Galina Hutchins on the set of the film Rust. reports The New York Times (NYT) newspaper.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer attributed the ruling to the fact that the prosecution withheld key evidence from the defense. The actor’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said the live ammunition presented by prosecutors was assigned to another case. As the forensic scientist who accepted the evidence explained, in her opinion the bullets were different from those found at the crime scene. However, when the bullets were brought into the courtroom, it became obvious that some of them bore certain similarities to those found on the set. Judge

Baldwin couldn’t hold back his tears after hearing the verdict, after which he turned and hugged his wife Hilary. If found guilty, the actor could have faced up to 18 years in prison.

Earlier, a jury in a New Mexico court found weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty of manslaughter in Hutchins’ death. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Camera operator Galina Hutchins died in October 2021. While filming the Western, Baldwin fired a gun, accidentally killing her and wounding the film’s director, Joel Sousa. According to the actor, he did not pull the trigger, but merely cocked and released the hammer, following the instructions of Hutchins, who was lining up the shot. The gun was supposed to be loaded with blanks, but they turned out to be live rounds.