In recent years, podcasts have become an entertainment alternative for those who are tired of watching television or listening to conventional radio. With Spotify as one of the most popular platforms at the moment, the service has decided to go further and presents Caso 63, an audio series that has more than one intrigued by its complex and unique plot.

Favorite in several countries of the region and in social networks, Case 63 presents the story of a man who claims to come from 2062 and wants to prevent the start of a pandemic that began after the spread of the Pegasus virus. If you don’t hurry up, humanity will be in danger.

Case 63: a pandemic and time travel

Written by Julio Rojas and starring Antonia Zegers, who gives voice to Dr. Beatriz Aldunate Y Nestor Cantillana, who plays Pedro RoiterCase 63 explores his world through time travel, time lines, depth of love, mystery and drama.

Caso 63 is a popular audio series on Spotify. Photo: Spotify

History leads us to meet the doctor Beatriz Aldunate, who receives a patient identified as Pedro Roiter, a man who claims to come from the future and having grown up between waves of lockdowns and pandemics.

While they talk, he claims to have a mission: to prevent a woman, María Beitia, from taking a flight, because according to what he says, whether or not the end of the world will happen will depend on that.

Antonia Zegers is Dr. Beatriz Aldunate, and Néstor Cantillana is Pedro Roiter. Photo: Spotify

With the psychiatrist not believing everything Pedro tells her, everything changes when he begins to give her personal information such as his name, which he rarely shared even with his colleagues.

From this moment on, Case 63 transports the listener through a complex story, where we are led to investigate time travel, what the Tardis Slide is and what the Garnier Malet theory, the one where we are told what quantum doubles are.

Why hear Case 63?

With its premiere in the middle of 2020, the year in which the pandemic intensified, Caso 63 uses this resource so that the listener feels familiar. Its real context creates interest as topics such as vaccines, viruses and questions about the truth of what we believe to be real are included.

Likewise, Julio Rojas shares scenarios and situations that could well fit into a hypothetical end of the world. This, beyond creating intrigue, leads the listener to question how much of what he is hearing can be real.