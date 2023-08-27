In recent years, the horror genre has known how to reinvent itself and presented interesting proposals that managed to hook the public. This also happened with ‘Case 39’, since, despite being a film released in 2009, it was able to shock the public and terrify them with its twisted story, which makes us see that sometimes appearances can deceive us, so that we must be careful not to trust the wrong people.

Because of this, here we will tell you more about the film starring Renee Zellwegerso that you can see it and enjoy it once again, taking advantage of the fact that it has little time left in streaming.

YOU CAN SEE: When is ‘The Conjuring 4’ released?: Everything we know about the latest film with the Warren spouses

Where to see ‘Case 39’?

Currently, the film directed by Christian Alvart can be seen through the Netflix platform, in which it has remained for a long time. However, to the misfortune of all the fans, ‘Case 39’ will remain on said page only until August 31, the date on which it will be permanently removed from the grid. Although it can no longer be seen on the streaming giant, it does not mean that another platform cannot acquire it, so we will have to wait for more news about it.

What is ‘Case 39’ about?

Emily (Renée Zelweger) thinks she’s seen it all until she meets her most mysterious new case yet: a troubled 10-year-old girl named Lilith Sullivan (Jodelle Ferland). Emily’s worst fears are confirmed when her parents try to kill Lilith, her only daughter. She protects her and decides to adopt her after the request of her minor to do so, while a new family welcomes her.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Knock knock knock: the sound of evil’: when and where to see the horror movie?

From there, unexpected deaths begin to happen, such as the murder of the parents of one of the children who is in the group of children who attend therapy and in which Lily is.

After this murder Emily begins to suspect the girl and realizes that she actually reads her mind. She discovers that what she wants from her is to get her away from everyone around her, causing the death of each one of them.

Lily is a 10-year-old girl, who is the victim of constant abuse by her parents, so Emily decides to save her. Photo: Netflix

Read HERE the explained end of ‘Case 39’

After saving a minor from her parents’ abuse, Emily believes that everything bad is over; however, she was only just getting started, as she realizes that the girl was not as innocent as she seemed. She realized that she could read her mind and know everything she thinks, so she tries to devise a plan in order to get rid of her, since she considers that she is a reincarnation of evil, explaining the reason why her parents already they didn’t want her anymore.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Talk to me’ full movie: where to watch ‘Talk to me’ in Latin Spanish ONLINE FREE?

Given this, Emily decides to burn the house with her inside, but things did not go as she thought, since the girl appeared out of the place and completely safe. This prompted the evil entity to mock the death of Emily’s mother, who eventually decides to take control and throw the car into the lake. Thus, she gets rid of the being, which was a demon that used the sweet appearance of a girl to achieve all her evil purposes.

This is the cast of ‘Case 39’

Renée Zellweger as Emily Jenkins

Jodelle Ferland as Lillith “Lily” Sullivan

Ian McShane as Mike Barron

Bradley Cooper as Douglas J. Ames

Callum Keith Rennie as Edward Sullivan

Kerry O’Malley as Margaret Sullivan

Adrian Lester as Wayne

Georgia Craig as Denise

Cynthia Stevenson as Nancy

Alejandro Conti as Diego.

#Case #cast #film #Renée #Zellweger #explained