The former vice president of the Government charged the Forum with fictitious rents, his fishing license, a bed and video games
Francisco Álvarez-Cascos, a man who was almost everything in politics – general secretary of the PP, vice president of the Government, Minister of Development and president of the Principality of Asturias – sits today on the dock for havingr used party money that…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Cascos #sits #bench #charging #game #video #games #bed
Leave a Reply