Although they have shared many moments in the Argentine National Team, even playing the World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, the Boca defender Marcos Rojo and River’s steering wheel Enzo Perez They are two very temperamental men who defend their club to the death.
Because, despite the football rivalry implied by the Superclásico, one of the most important duels on the planet football, the aforementioned referents They have a lot in common both on and off the court, and Raul Cascini He was not afraid to acknowledge it in statements made hours ago.
“If Marcos Rojo stays in, he will be an important player in the history of the club. If he stays four or five years, he will be an important reference for the club, as well like Enzo Pérez in River “, dared to compare the now member of the Soccer Council “Xeneize”, who knew how to defend the blue and gold jersey and define the 2003 Intercontinental Cup on penalties against Milan.
After drawing the parallel, Cascini focused squarely on the defender with a past at Manchester United, who is going through a great semester: “Since he put on the shirt he showed his hierarchy, he showed that he is a National Team player. He has always been very professional to compete. At some point he can be in the National Team again”, added the “Mosquito” in dialogue with AM 550.
“Rojo and Izquierdoz are two important pillars of this team, they show day by day how this club has to go through and they give a plus and teachings to the boys, “he concluded. Do you agree with the comparison he made?
