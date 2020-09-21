The Italians have been electing their region president since Sunday, September 20. Tuscany, a bastion of the left for fifty years, could pass to the right.

Italians have been voting since Sunday, September 20 and until Monday at 3 p.m. for the municipal elections, as well as in seven regions to elect their regional president. Tuscany holds a special place in this election. Historically ruled by the left, the western region of the country could move to the right after the election. But in Cascina, city ​​of 45,000 inhabitants in the suburbs of Pisa, the far right is already in control.

Cascina is the town of Susanna Ceccardi, now the League candidate for the presidency of Tuscany. Four years ago, at the age of 29, she triumphed with “the capture of Cascina”, then the first city of this importance to switch to the extreme right in the region. A failure “overwhelming” for Michelangelo Betti, the current Democratic candidate for mayor of Cascina. “It was played with a hundred votes”, he recalls. He invokes a bad combination of circumstances. But shortly after, Pisa and Siena also switch to the extreme right.

His opponent in Cascina, Leonardo Cosentini, has only had his League card for two years and is part of the moderate wing: “I don’t like polemics, personal attacks … Me, I campaigned by focusing only on the problems of my city. But it is true that Cascina is also a symbol: that of the reconquest for those who have misdirected it, in my opinion, for 70 years. “

Cascina, for us, is the symbol of good governance.Leonardo Cosentini, League candidate for mayor of Cascinato franceinfo

Same score for the candidate for the region. AT 33 years old, the one who is nicknamed “the lioness” tried to soften her image. Divisive themes, such as immigration or Europe, were not discussed. In front of it, we find Eugenio Giani, an apparatchik of the Democratic Party, according to Yves Meny, political scientist and former president of the Grande Ecole Santa’Anna de Pisa: “We cannot say that he represents the rising youth! Whatever he says, whatever he does, I think he symbolizes the past despite everything.”

Even the Sardines, members of the eponymous anti-Salvini movement created in November 2019, struggled to mobilize as they had managed to do in Emilia-Romagna. “It’s harder to get people to come to our demonstrations”, notes Luigi Sofia, spokesperson for Sardines de Pisa. Because of Covid-19, but also for lack of political interest. We, the Sardines, we have from the start called on the government party of the 5 stars and the Democratic Party to unite against the League. “ Unlike the left, it is a united right-wing coalition that presents itself in Tuscany.

