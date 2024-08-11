Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/08/2024 – 17:25

The mayor of Cascavel, Leonaldo Paranhos (PL), said that the city’s events center will be open, starting this Monday, the 12th, for the wake of the victims of the Voepass flight accident in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. According to the mayor, 22 of the 62 people who died are from the city of Paraná.

“They should announce the first releases in the next few hours,” said the head of the Executive Branch regarding the release of the bodies, which are being held at the Central Legal Medical Institute (IML) in São Paulo for identification. All the bodies have already been removed from the aircraft, in a task that lasted from Friday until the end of the afternoon on Saturday, the 10th.

A mass wake has been ruled out for now. This is because it will depend on the release of the victims’ bodies, which is unlikely to happen all at once due to the identification process.

“We may not have all the bodies of the victims from Cascavel and the micro-region at the same time. So, we will leave the entire structure ready and people will make the decision whether they want (a wake) in that location,” said Paranhos.

The mayor added that the transfer of the bodies will be the responsibility of Voepass or other airlines.