The Palencia company Cascajares has managed to regain stability in its new facilities, built after the fire that devastated its Dueñas factory in January 2023, as it plans a Christmas campaign that will be the best in its history with the aim of being present in the celebrations of 700,000 Spaniards.

In addition, it will close this year with its maximum number of employees and a record turnover of 13 million of euros. In this way, the company consolidates its leadership position in the national market for prepared dishes and with great growth internationally, according to its founder and president, Alfonso Jiménez.

After building a new plant in just eight months, three times larger and more productive than the one that was destroyed by the fire, and “much more sustainable and efficient”, it has already managed to exceed its turnover, employment and productivity levels. Growth forecasts for 2025 exceed 25% In the medium term, the company plans to invoice 20 million euros before 2028.

Innovation in its products and commitment to quality continue to be the fundamental pillars that drive the success of Cascajares, according to Alfonso Jiménez Rodríguez-Vila, who has reiterated his commitment to the company’s workers, customers and the environment in where its factory is located, in the Cerrato of Palencia.

Likewise, Jiménez Rodríguez-Vila has recognized that in recent years “They have been an enormous challenge, but also an opportunity to learn, grow and reinvent oneself,” while thanking all the support received “to face the future with more strength than ever.” “We now have the most modern ready-meal factory in Europe and we want to continue growing,” stressed the president of Cascajares.

Social Work

On November 26, Cascajares held its traditional Capones Charity Auction, a special edition since this year the event turned 25 years old. In a solidarity night with Casa Caridad Valencia and Nuevo Futuro, more than 130,000 euros were raised. In total they are more than two million euros have been raised in this charity event over 25 years. Its Social Work, managed through the Cascajares Foundation, also contemplates the socio-labor insertion of people with some type of disability in its Dueñas factory.

In 2008 the company went international and opened a factory in Canada from which to sell to the American market. This year their turnover will reach 7.2 million Canadian dollars and their social conscience is also deeply rooted there. Every year they launch a campaign to raise funds whose profits go entirely to the association “Maison de la famille des Maskoutains”, whose mission is to help families in need in the Saint Hyacinthe region, in Quebec, where the company is located. This year they have managed to raise $43,000.