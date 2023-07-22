“Vaccination is essential because it is part of a theme dear to the Italian Sports Medicine Federation (Fmsi): prevention”. So Maurice Casasco, president of the Federation, on the sidelines of the XXXVII national congress which closed today in Rome. “Vaccines are important not only for health, but also for our country because they give it an economic, working and above all life chance. For this reason, the Federation is committed to protecting athletes”, he added.

“When we talk about prevention and attention to health – continued Casasco – we need to involve the education system and the whole world that revolves around civil society. School and sport are a world in which people can be given an opportunity to learn about the advantages linked to prevention”.

“Sports activity correctly prescribed by the specialist is prevention. Vaccination is another important aspect for the protection of health and social life because it represents not only respect for oneself, but also for others”, concluded the president of the Fmsi.