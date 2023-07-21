“Italy excels for the school of specialization in sports and demonstrates how the fight against doping is an important topic of prevention as well as intervention”. This was stated by Maurizio Casasco, president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation (Fmsi), in Rome during the conference ‘Present and future of anti-doping’ at the CONI Hall of Honor. “The theme of anti-doping – he added – has not always been duly paid attention to, in my opinion. I believe that the collaboration between the world of sport and that of doctors is very important. I wish you good luck in this very important conference for anti-doping in Italy”.