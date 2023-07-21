Casasco: “Today we consider the chronological age on various factors, for example in pensions the biological age is not considered with respect to occupational risks, the medical-scientific parameter can be considered together with the others. With the introduction of this method, sports medicine and the Italian Sports Medicine Federation make their knowledge available in favor of the National Health System” said Maurizio Casasco, president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation, interviewed in the press room of the Chamber of Deputies on the occasion of the presentation conference of the 37th Congress of the Medical Federation Italian sport (Fmsi), entitled “Biological age, chronological age 2.0. A healthy longevity”.