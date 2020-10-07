The great international equestrian prizes that are held in Spain have been falling like a house of cards in the face of a hurricane, and if the Madrid tests had been canceled far in advance, today it is known that the Casas Novas will not be held this autumn.

The statement from the Casas Novas Equestrian Center states that “has decided to cancel the International Contest” which is part of the official program of the World Cup of the International Equestrian Federation, which was scheduled to be held at its facilities next December.

According to the organizers “The COVID-19 pandemic makes it unfeasible to hold the event in adequate safety conditions for the participants”, which is what has already caused the cancellation of the usual summer contest.

Therefore, the Coruña test also follows the same fate as some international events also of the highest level in jumping competitions that have been forced to cancel their competitions due to the health circumstances of the moment.