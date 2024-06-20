Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/20/2024 – 7:39

The Casas Bahia Group reported on the night of this Wednesday, 19th, that the Court of the 1st Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery Court of São Paulo approved the Extrajudicial Recovery Plan (RE) presented by the company, deeming the challenges to the RE Plan referred to as unfounded. made by Opea and Pentagon.

In a relevant fact sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the company highlights that with the approval, the re-profiling of its unsecured financial debts arising from the debentures and CCBs novated by the RE Plan becomes effective and binding on all financial creditors of the company. company.

The retailer highlights that the payment schedule established in the RE Plan, including a grace period of 24 months for payment of interest and 30 months for payment of principal, and a total amortization period of 78 months (6.5 years), with remuneration of CDI + 1.0% to 1.5%, will positively impact the company’s financial debt service.

According to the company, the scenario in the first quarter of 2024 was a cash disbursement by 2027 of R$4.8 billion. After re-profiling, however, the forecast is for a cash disbursement of R$500 million by 2027.

The company also informs that in compliance with the RE Plan, it will now proceed with its 10th issuance of debentures, replacing the unsecured financial debts subject to and novated by the RE Plan.